Bombay HC judge Justice Amjad A Sayed recommended as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

New Delhi, May 17
The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Born on January 21, 1961, Justice Sayed obtained a Bachelor’s in Law from Bombay University in 1984.
He has appeared in PILs relating to mangroves, garbage dumping, concessional treatment for poor in charitable hospitals, among others, on behalf of the Centre and Maharashtra Government. The Collegium has also recommended elevation of four other HC judges as CJs of Bombay, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gauhati HCs. Telangana HC CJ SC Sharma is to be made Delhi HC CJ.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%
Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...
Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court
Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...
Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13
Don’t restrict supply: US to india
Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop
3 hurt; all from Jammu region