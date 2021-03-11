Bombay HC judge Justice Amjad A Sayed recommended as Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Born on January 21, 1961, Justice Sayed obtained a Bachelor’s in Law from Bombay University in 1984.

He has appeared in PILs relating to mangroves, garbage dumping, concessional treatment for poor in charitable hospitals, among others, on behalf of the Centre and Maharashtra Government. The Collegium has also recommended elevation of four other HC judges as CJs of Bombay, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gauhati HCs. Telangana HC CJ SC Sharma is to be made Delhi HC CJ.