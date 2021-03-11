Book café, children park inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 13

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 23.16 crore in the city here today. These included inauguration of children park and car parking lot on lower Dhalli built at a cost of Rs 36 lakh and book café in Chotta Shimla, which has been built through funds provided by Smart City Mission.

The minister also inaugurated a parking lot and a commercial complex in Kasumpti. The minister also laid the foundation stone of commercial complex phase 2 in Kasumpti and pedestrian paths in Panthagghati, Khalini and Tutikandi.