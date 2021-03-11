Book café, children park inaugurated

Shimla, May 13
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 23.16 crore in the city here today. These included inauguration of children park and car parking lot on lower Dhalli built at a cost of Rs 36 lakh and book café in Chotta Shimla, which has been built through funds provided by Smart City Mission.
The minister also inaugurated a parking lot and a commercial complex in Kasumpti. The minister also laid the foundation stone of commercial complex phase 2 in Kasumpti and pedestrian paths in Panthagghati, Khalini and Tutikandi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up
Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued
Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis
New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards
20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...
Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large
Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...