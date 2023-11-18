Book on snakes of Himachal released

Shimla, November 17
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released a book on ‘Snakes of Himachal Pradesh’ compiled and edited by Principal, State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti and Dr DD Bisht.
The book contains the photographs of snakes found at different places in the state. A team of researchers led by Dr Anita Malhotra, a molecular biologist from Bangor University in the United Kingdom, had identified and documented the sankes. Dr Bharti was part of the team that caught snakes in forests with the permission of the wildlife wing of the Forest department, took their venom and DNA samples before leaving them back in the same habitat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags deepfake threat, cites his garba video
Says ChatGPT told to spell out hazards | Exhorts media to sp...
Will develop state as hub of medical tourism: Punjab CM
Attends centennial celebrations of Amritsar Govt Medical Col...