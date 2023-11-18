Book on snakes of Himachal released

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today released a book on ‘Snakes of Himachal Pradesh’ compiled and edited by Principal, State Institute of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Omesh Kumar Bharti and Dr DD Bisht.

The book contains the photographs of snakes found at different places in the state. A team of researchers led by Dr Anita Malhotra, a molecular biologist from Bangor University in the United Kingdom, had identified and documented the sankes. Dr Bharti was part of the team that caught snakes in forests with the permission of the wildlife wing of the Forest department, took their venom and DNA samples before leaving them back in the same habitat.

