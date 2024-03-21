Solan: Booked in 2018, NDPS accused held

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 20

Jaspal Singh Bedi, owner of a de-addiction centre, was arrested by the Solan police yesterday. A Ludhiana resident, he was booked by the police in August 2018 for stacking 1,254 banned medicines without any record at the Disha Foundation drug de-addiction centre being run by him at Basal village near here.

The Solan police had registered a case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 18 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act against Bedi.

When the records of Disha Foundation and the medicines kept there were examined by a joint team of the police and health officials, it was also found that the banned medicines were being given in an unauthorised manner to the inmates for treatment. During the inspection, Sarang Ved, an employee working at the centre, could not present any document or licence for operating the centre.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the police were taking prompt action and disposing of the cases pending in the district for many years. In this connection, a case registered in August 2018 has been solved with the arrest of a Ludhiana resident after being booked by the Solan police more than five years ago.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan