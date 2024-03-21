Solan: Booked in 2018, NDPS accused held

Solan, March 20
Jaspal Singh Bedi, owner of a de-addiction centre, was arrested by the Solan police yesterday. A Ludhiana resident, he was booked by the police in August 2018 for stacking 1,254 banned medicines without any record at the Disha Foundation drug de-addiction centre being run by him at Basal village near here.
The Solan police had registered a case under Section 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 18 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Act against Bedi.
When the records of Disha Foundation and the medicines kept there were examined by a joint team of the police and health officials, it was also found that the banned medicines were being given in an unauthorised manner to the inmates for treatment. During the inspection, Sarang Ved, an employee working at the centre, could not present any document or licence for operating the centre.
Solan SP Gaurav Singh said the police were taking prompt action and disposing of the cases pending in the district for many years. In this connection, a case registered in August 2018 has been solved with the arrest of a Ludhiana resident after being booked by the Solan police more than five years ago.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...