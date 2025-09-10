DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Boosting solar power: Expert shares breakthroughs at HPU

Boosting solar power: Expert shares breakthroughs at HPU

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students, research scholars and faculty members of the Department of Physics, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) gained valuable insights into improving the performance of c-Silicon-based solar cells during an international talk by Prof Hendrik C Swart from the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa. Students from the Department of Electrical and Communication Engineering also attended the session.

Advertisement

Delivering a lecture on “Down and Up Conversion Layers for Enhancing the Performance of c-Silicon Based Solar Cells in Terms of Efficiency,” Prof Swart addressed the persistent challenge of low efficiency in solar technologies, which often requires large surface areas for panel installations. Drawing from his extensive research, he outlined two promising approaches: harnessing infrared and ultraviolet incident waves to boost solar output and applying anti-reflective coatings on hollow silicon nanoparticles to enhance light absorption.

He substantiated his talk with findings on rare earth element-doped nanostructured thin films, particularly ytterbium (Yb) and terbium (Tb) doped zinc oxide, highlighting their potential to transform efficiency levels in solar cell applications.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts