Boosting solar power: Expert shares breakthroughs at HPU

Students, research scholars and faculty members of the Department of Physics, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) gained valuable insights into improving the performance of c-Silicon-based solar cells during an international talk by Prof Hendrik C Swart from the University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa. Students from the Department of Electrical and Communication Engineering also attended the session.

Delivering a lecture on “Down and Up Conversion Layers for Enhancing the Performance of c-Silicon Based Solar Cells in Terms of Efficiency,” Prof Swart addressed the persistent challenge of low efficiency in solar technologies, which often requires large surface areas for panel installations. Drawing from his extensive research, he outlined two promising approaches: harnessing infrared and ultraviolet incident waves to boost solar output and applying anti-reflective coatings on hollow silicon nanoparticles to enhance light absorption.

He substantiated his talk with findings on rare earth element-doped nanostructured thin films, particularly ytterbium (Yb) and terbium (Tb) doped zinc oxide, highlighting their potential to transform efficiency levels in solar cell applications.