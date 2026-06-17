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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Border tourism to boost Kinnaur’s economy: Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi

Border tourism to boost Kinnaur’s economy: Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:41 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said Kinnaur was a very important district from strategic point of view and opening border tourism would give a major boost to economy.

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He was addressing the people during his visit to Lambar village under gram panchayat Thangi, situated near the Indo- Tibetan border. He said border tourism would help in creating employment opportunities to locals and would also shorten the travel distance for the army to reach border areas.

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He further said the state government had introduced English as medium of instruction from Class I to Class VIII in government schools to ensure quality education as well as to improve educational standards.

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