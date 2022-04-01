Borewell built at Rs60 lakh fails to benefit Nurpur farmers

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, MARCH 31

A borewell, built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh for the lift irrigation scheme by the Irrigation and Public Health (now Jal Shakti) Department during the previous Congress regime in 2016-17 at Rit gram panchayat of Nurpur, has failed to benefit farmers.

The department has laid water supply lines but these have not been connected with the borewell installed on the bank of local Chhonchh rivulet. As a result, water is being drained into the rivulet. Resentment is brewing among farmers, who say that the department had not even completed the construction of water tanks required for irrigating their fields.

Rit and its surrounding villages are known as the vegetable bowl of lower Kangra region. Seasonal vegetables and fruits are grown over 300 kanals in the region.

Growers Suresh Pathania, Naresh Singh, Devinder, Nirdesh, Mast Ram, Balram and Arun Sharma said the scheme had been launched especially for Rit but even after spending lakhs of rupees on the borewell, the department had failed to provide irrigation facility to their fields. They alleged that due to the mismanagement of the department, the borewell water overflew, instead of irrigating the fields.

Amit Dogra, Executive Engineer, Nurpur, said the department had spent Rs 60 lakh on this project and water pipelines had been laid while HPSEBL had installed a transformer to run the scheme. “The department is all set to make this scheme functional immediately after harvesting of rabi crops,” he said.