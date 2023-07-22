Borewells pressed into service to drain out excess surface water at Shamti

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 21

In a bid to rid the Shamti area in Solan city of excess water, staff of the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) are using borewells to drain out the surface water.

The area suffered immense damage after a 500-m high hill eroded and inundated the houses below it around ten days ago. As many as 108 families have been hit as their houses have been damaged due to seepage of water. While several houses collapsed, many others developed cracks and were rendered unfit for habitation.

“There were three borewells in the area. While two of them dispelled debris, one managed to drain out sufficient amount of water for few days before it went dry. Another borewell owned by a private individual was also pressed into service to rid the area of excess surface water. The measure was aimed at preventing over saturation of surface water, which had seeped into the houses,” Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan, said.

The measure was, however, a temporary relief as in-depth geological exploration was required to be undertaken to decipher the cause behind the inundation of the area, geologists opined.

“A committee of geologists, who had examined the area last week, observed that the affected area comprises a detached part of the main hill which led to the weakening of the rock mass. In the absence of proper drainage in the area, there was a higher percolation of rainwater,,” assistant geologist Dinesh Kumar said.

As many as 108 families have been hit by the calamity and around 200 bigha land has been inundated. The calamity has damaged 132 houses, including 80 concrete houses and 52 kutcha houses.

“A survey should be undertaken in the area to dispel fear among the residents as all houses in the area are not unsafe. Many residents are vacating their houses fearing a tragedy,” PC Kashyap, a resident, said.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said ex-gratia assistance of Rs 66 lakh has been disbursed to the affected families, while few families who have left the area were yet to be granted the amount. A sum ranging from Rs 1.30 lakh to Rs 1 lakh has been granted to each house owner.

As many as 50 families, who have been rendered homeless, have been shifted to a relief camp at Jatoli temple.

