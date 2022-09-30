Both BJP, Cong disregarding mandate: AAP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

A day after veteran Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joined the BJP, the AAP launched a scathing attack on both the parties saying the Congress leaders were on sale and the BJP was buying them.

“Some Congress leaders have already joined the BJP and some will join after the elections. So even if people vote for the Congress, it’s eventually going to the BJP,” said AAP state president Surjeet Thakur. “Neither the BJP cares for the public’s mandate, nor the Congress. These two are making a mockery of the people,” said Thakur.

He further said that the Congress had become a spent force, so there was no point in voting for the party. “The BJP is using ED and the CBI to force the Congress leaders into their party,” said Thakur.

Claiming that the AAP leaders can neither be bought nor intimidated by the government agencies, Thakur urged the people to vote for the AAP.