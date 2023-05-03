Boulders damage houses, boy injured

Solan, May 2
A 17-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a boulder that rolled down a hill and pierced through the roof of the room of his house at Naya Nagar village, near Subathu, around 8 am today.
Four houses were damaged as heavy boulders rolled down a nearby slope. Extensive damage to these buildings has reportedly rendered these unfit for habitation. Vehicular traffic on the nearby road was also hit. The Public Works Department (PWD) has deployed its workers to clear the road.
Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan said the seven persons, whose houses were damaged, were provided shelter and food at the forest rest house at Subathu.
A relief of Rs 5,000 had been granted to the injured boy for treatment. PWD Executive Engineer Ranjan Gupta said remedial measures would be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
