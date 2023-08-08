Mandi: Boulders fall on vehicle, driver jumps out

Mandi, August 7
A driver had a narrow escape, when the carrier vehicle he was driving on the Chandigarh-Manali highway was hit by boulders from hillside at 9 Miles near Pandoh in Mandi district today. According to the police, the vehicle was on its way towards Mandi from Kullu side carrying vegetable produce when this incident happened. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident while the vehicle was damaged badly by the big boulders. The driver of vehicle jumped out of the vehicle quickly when he noticed huge boulders coming down from hill side.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...