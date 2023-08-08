Mandi: Boulders fall on vehicle, driver jumps out

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 7

A driver had a narrow escape, when the carrier vehicle he was driving on the Chandigarh-Manali highway was hit by boulders from hillside at 9 Miles near Pandoh in Mandi district today. According to the police, the vehicle was on its way towards Mandi from Kullu side carrying vegetable produce when this incident happened. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident while the vehicle was damaged badly by the big boulders. The driver of vehicle jumped out of the vehicle quickly when he noticed huge boulders coming down from hill side.

