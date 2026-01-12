DT
Boy dies, several feared trapped as fire engulfs Arki market in Himachal's Solan

Boy dies, several feared trapped as fire engulfs Arki market in Himachal's Solan

Fire broke out around 2.30 am; sizeable part of market razed in blaze

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 10:16 AM Jan 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The fire that broke out late Sunday night gutted several shops.
A boy, around seven or eight years old, died while four to five people are feared trapped after a fire broke out in a building near UCO Bank in the Old Bus Stand area of Arki subdivision in Solan district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The fire, which erupted around 2:30-3:00 am, quickly spread to a nearby building, engulfing two structures housing several families.

Two buildings were completely damaged, and the blaze was aggravated by LPG cylinders that were heard exploding, according to officials. A sizeable part of the Arki market has been razed in the fire.

Fire tenders were rushed from Ambuja Cements Darlaghat, Banalegi, Boileuganj, and Solan, in addition to local tenders, to douse the flames. The fire was brought under control by around 7:00 am, authorities said.

The boy was charred in the UCO Bank branch that also caught fire, Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said on Monday.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma and Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi visited the site to oversee relief and rescue efforts. Police and disaster teams continue rescue operations for those trapped, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

