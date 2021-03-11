Boycott of paper checking continues

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 19

College teachers will continue to boycott evaluation of all undergraduate classes as the government has paid no heed to teachers’ demands.

The college and university teachers are demanding implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales. A meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) will be held tonight to chalk out future strategy. The teachers are planning to hold a two-hour protest besides going on mass casual leave, said office bearers of JAC Dr JS Saklani and Dr RL Sharma here today.

“We have launched an agitation because the government is giving a deaf ear to our demands,” they said.