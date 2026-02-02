DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Boys U-15 tug-of-war team bags silver at national championship

Boys U-15 tug-of-war team bags silver at national championship

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:47 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Boys U-15 tug-of-war team.
The state’s U-15 tug-of-war team, led by Sourish Thakur, bagged the silver medal at the National U-15 Tug-of-War Championship at Shirgaon Beach, Palghar, Maharashtra.

Expressing pride over the achievement of Sourish, who is a student of the Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, Principal Reuben T John said, “Sourish’s success is a reflection of his dedication, discipline and leadership qualities. We are extremely proud of his accomplishment and wish him continued success in future sporting endeavours. Such achievements inspire our students to strive for excellence both in academics and sports.”

The school management, faculty members and other students also congratulated Sourish for bringing honour to the institution and the state.

