BPL cards to be issued, renewed after elections

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 18

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) will initiate the process of renewing and issuing the new Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards in June after the Lok Sabha poll and Assembly byelections.

Mayor Surender Chauhan said the BPL cards will be issued to those residents who fulfil the eligibility criteria.

Those with an annual income of Rs 35,000 or less are eligible for BPL cards.

However, the MC has appealed to the government to increase the income cap to benefit the poor. It has written to the government in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Shimla