BPL lists of eight panchayats revoked, fresh survey ordered

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 30

The residents of Jakhara gram panchayat in Fatehpur development block of Kangra district heaved a sigh of relief when the local SDM, who is also an appellate authority, revoked the revised BPL lists of eight gram panchayats last evening.

The Tribune, in these columns, had highlighted the plight of the residents of Jakhara gram panchayat on April 28 when over 160 local residents had submitted a written complaint to the higher authorities seeking immediate annulment of the BPL list of their panchayat approved in the gram sabha meeting convened on April 16 despite strong opposition by the aggrieved eligible persons.

The residents of these panchayats had submitted a number of complaints to the local SDM and Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, opposing the pre-survey conducted to select eligible families and granting approval in the gram sabha meetings of the panchayats.

They had alleged that while identifying BPL families the authorities concerned had failed to follow government guidelines. While conducting house-to-house pre-survey, a number of ineligible families had been included in the BPL list at the cost eligible ones.

Fatehpur development block has 63 gram panchayats but residents of eight panchayats had submitted a maximum number of complaints against the BPL lists approved in the gram sabha meetings to the higher authorities.

SDM Fatehpur Vishrut Bharti told The Tribune that he had directed the Block Development Officer (BDO), Fatehpur, to revoke the BPL lists approved in the gram sabha meetings of Jukhara, Dhameta, Sunhara, Bagdoli, Larth, Rehan-1, Chakwari and Dak gram panchayats and conduct a fresh door-to-door pre-survey to identify eligible BPL families in these panchayats by May 15.

He said the BDO had been asked to re-constitute a three-member survey teams to conduct survey. “After identifying the eligible BPL families these gram panchayats will convene meetings of gram sabhas for final approval of the BPL families.”

However, he said, his office had received such public complaints from other gram panchayats, too, but the BPL lists of only eight panchayats had been revoked as the maximum number of complaints were submitted by their residents.

Authorities failed to follow govt guidelines