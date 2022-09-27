Brake failure likely cause of Banjar accident

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 26

Eyewitnesses of the fatal accident in Banjar of Kullu say the ill-fated vehicle had probably developed a snag, resulting in brake failure.

“Around 10 to 15 minutes before the accident, the driver had stopped the vehicle saying it was heating up. Within minutes after we resumed the journey, the driver frantically tried to apply brakes, which were not functioning, and the vehicle plunged into a gorge,” said Rahul Goswami from Hisar, one of the injured passengers, while recalling the mishap. The driver had also tried to stop the vehicle using handbrakes, he added.

Fortunately, a resident of Jalora village, who was strolling outside his house, heard the loud noise due to the vehicle falling in the gorge and raised the alarm.

Sajwad panchayat vice-president Brij Lal said people of Jalora, Ghiyagi and Shoja villages rushed to the site about 500-foot down the road along the nullah.

#Hisar #Kullu