Braveheart from Lahaul and Spiti’s Kishori village martyred while on duty at Siachen Glacier

Arun, a brave soldier from Kishori village of Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, attained martyrdom while serving with the Ladakh Scouts regiment as an Agniveer at the treacherous Siachen Glacier.

His untimely demise has cast a shadow of grief over the entire region.

Arun, known for his dedication and patriotism, had joined the Indian Army under the Agnipath scheme and was posted in one of the world’s highest and most challenging battlefields. His supreme sacrifice in the line of duty is a testament to the courage and commitment of the young soldiers who guard the nation under extreme conditions.

Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana expressed deep sorrow over the loss, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. “This is an irreparable loss. Soldiers like Arun are the reason our country remains safe. His sacrifice will never be forgotten,” she said.

Former MLA and BJP leader Ravi Thakur also extended his sympathies, stating, “I stand with the grieving family in this hour of pain and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace.”

The entire community mourns the loss of this braveheart whose courage and dedication will forever be remembered.