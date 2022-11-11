Braving snow, staff reach Lahaul-Spiti booths

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 10

Officials today braved snowfall to reach distant polling stations in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti.

If the weather doesn’t improve, apprehension is high that it may impact the polling percentage in the district.

It has been snowing since Wednesday night in Lahaul and Spiti, leading to the blocking of all internal link roads, including the Manali-Leh highway via the Atal Tunnel, this morning. The continuous snowfall left the district administration in a quandary on how to send the officials to their destinations without road connectivity.

As the weather improved a bit today, the administration asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to speed up the restoration work of all main and link roads in the district. By late noon, the majority of internal link roads were restored, which helped the polling officials reach their destinations.

Talking to The Tribune, Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said, “The staff for all 92 polling stations left this afternoon after the weather improved. In view of the bad weather, the administration has made necessary arrangements. A team of 30 NDRF personnel has been put on alert for the Lahaul and Kaza subdivisions.”

“Also, eight sections of the ITBP, 296 personnel of the state police and 96 Home Guard jawans are on poll duty. As per the ECI guidelines, necessary facilities have been made available at all booths,” he added.