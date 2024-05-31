 Breach of trust to be main election issue, says Sukhu : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Breach of trust to be main election issue, says Sukhu

Breach of trust to be main election issue, says Sukhu

Breach of trust to be main election issue, says Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu campaigns in Hamirpur.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 30

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that in these elections, the breach of trust would be the major issue. He added that the BJP had fielded all six Congress turncoats in the Assembly byelections and they were unable to face the questions posed by people.

Agnipath ‘compromises’ national security

}Anurag Thakur had served as Captain in the Territorial Army but still he supported the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of Agniveers that spoiled the careers of the youth in the country. The Agnipath scheme is tantamount to a compromise with national security. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister

“This time, people will have to choose between honest and dishonest candidates. These six MLAs, who were expelled from the Congress, have committed political suicide and will not be able to continue in politics anymore,” he alleged. He again requested people that ‘Dhan bal ko Jan bal se Harana hoga’ (Defeat money power with the power of vote).

He addressed his last rally at Samlara village in the Kutlehar Assembly constituency of Una district to conclude his high-voltage campaign for the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections. He started campaigning from Dharamsala and addressed six meetings in the Dehra, Dharampur, Sujanpur and Kutlehar constituencies to garner support for Congress candidate from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat Satpal Singh Raizada and the candidates for the Assembly byelections.

Sukhu said that BJP leaders were frustrated as they had sensed that their candidates would face defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the Assembly byelections. He added that former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was confused and had forgotten what he had stated earlier. He alleged that even BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thalur was telling lies and trying to divert the attention of the public by making misleading statements.

The Chief Minister said that horse-trading in politics was not the culture of Himachal Pradesh but the BJP introduced it here. He added that people would not accept the MLAs who had sold their integrity and credibility for selfish motives.

He said that the BJP leaders were constantly talking about the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to people “but I want to remind them that they should know that five of the 10 guarantees have already been fulfilled in the 15 months’ rule and the remaining guarantees will be met soon”. He added that the biggest challenge for the government was to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) and it was done in the very first Cabinet meeting.

