Himachal Pradesh

Breaking the chains of addiction: Community urged to join hands

Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Winners of poster-making competition at Industrial Training Institute on Thursday.
The eradication of drug abuse and the fight against addiction is the responsibility of every individual in society and cannot be accomplished by the police alone without active public participation. This was emphasised by Rajesh Upadhyay, Additional Superintendent of Police, while addressing students of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) during an event organised by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

He informed the audience that the police have launched a district-wide ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign, actively encouraging citizens to provide information about drug peddlers and addicts so that strict action can be taken. “Drug abuse has devastated many families and we must address it with utmost seriousness,” he asserted.

Kuldeep Sharma, Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, noted that the issue of drug addiction is escalating rapidly in society. He warned that drug traffickers are constantly devising new tactics to lure and trap the younger generation. Sharma urged all citizens to remain vigilant and also briefed the students about the Free Legal Aid Scheme initiated by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), which offers legal assistance to those in need.

Dr Rajni Thakur from the AYUSH Department also addressed the gathering, sensitising students to the severe physical and psychological impacts of drug addiction.

To promote awareness through creativity, a poster-making competition was also held as part of the event. Winners — Sujal, Kanishka Chandel, Megha Akanksha, Manish, Shivani, Shifali Sharma, Priyanka and Abhishek — were awarded prizes for their outstanding artistic contributions.

