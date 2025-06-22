Breaking the silence: Himachal Police’s WhatsApp initiative for women cops

Adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards workplace harassment, the Himachal Pradesh Police have rolled out a series of proactive measures to ensure the safety and dignity of its women personnel.

Advertisement

As part of this initiative, all police units have been directed to form dedicated WhatsApp groups comprising only women personnel. These groups aim to foster open communication, address grievances promptly and create a supportive network. Each group will be monitored by the senior-most woman officer, ensuring swift reporting and redress of any incident of harassment.

Advertisement

The directives were issued by Ashok Tewari, Director General, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is also holding additional charge as Director General of Police (DGP) following the retirement of Dr Atul Verma.

DGP Tewari has instructed all officers and personnel to interact with women colleagues in a polite, professional and respectful manner. Emphasising the importance of a safe, inclusive work environment, he stated that the department is committed to eliminating gender-based discrimination and promoting a culture of dignity, mutual respect and empowerment at every level.

Advertisement

Since taking charge, Tewari has been closely monitoring the department’s daily functioning and has issued supervisory directions aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and public service delivery. He highlighted that women’s safety and effective crime control remain his top priorities.

“With this initiative, we aim to uphold the dignity, respect and safety of all women police personnel,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment, the DGP added, “The Himachal Pradesh Police is dedicated to building a professional, secure and inclusive workplace for all. Gender sensitivity is not just a guideline — it’s a principle that every officer must live by.” In addition to these steps, the DGP has also directed all officers to expedite investigations of pending cases across the state.