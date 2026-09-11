The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) has strongly condemned Chinese President Xi Jinping’s participation in the BRICS Summit 2026 hosted by India, accusing his government of pursuing policies aimed at eroding Tibet’s cultural, religious and national identity.

In a statement issued here, the TYC congratulated India on hosting the summit and appreciated its longstanding hospitality towards the Tibetan people and the Tibetan Government-in-Exile. However, it opposed Xi’s participation, alleging that Chinese policies had systematically eroded Tibetan culture, language, religion and identity over the past seven decades.

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The organisation urged India and other BRICS member states to raise the issue of Tibet with the Chinese leadership during the summit, saying international cooperation could not ignore human rights concerns.

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The TYC also criticised China’s recently introduced “Ethnic Unity and Progress Law”, alleging that the legislation would further institutionalise the assimilation of Tibetans and marginalise their distinct cultural identity. It referred to the self-immolation of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen outside the UN Headquarters following the enforcement of the law and claimed that nearly 170 Tibetans had self-immolated in protest against Chinese policies.

The organisation accused Beijing of interfering in Tibetan Buddhism and said the recognition of the 15th Dalai Lama should remain a religious matter, free from political interference. It said the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the authority to oversee the recognition of the Dalai Lama’s reincarnation and alleged that China has no legitimate religious authority to intervene in the process.

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The TYC also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Tibetan political prisoners, human rights defenders, environmental activists and religious figures, specifically 11th Panchen Lama Gedhun Choekyi Nyima.

Linking the Tibet issue with India-China relations, the organisation raised concerns over environmental degradation on the Tibetan Plateau. It alleged that large-scale mining, dam construction, river diversion and infrastructure projects were damaging the region’s fragile ecosystem.

Describing Tibet as Asia’s 'water lifeline,' the TYC warned that unchecked dam construction and China’s control over rivers originating on the Tibetan Plateau posed environmental and security risks to India, Bangladesh and Southeast Asian countries.

It called on governments, UN bodies and regional institutions to demand greater transparency, independent environmental assessments, consultation with affected communities and cooperation on transboundary rivers.

The TYC said Tibet remains central to questions of human rights, religious freedom, environmental protection, water security and regional stability, and urged the international community not to ignore the issue while pursuing broader global cooperation.