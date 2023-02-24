Bride's relatives hurt in attack by groom's kin, one arrested

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 23

The police today arrested one of the three persons, who were accompanying the groom, for assaulting and injuring three relatives of the bride last night.

The trio was part of the ‘baraat’ that went from Parol village to Bhatoli village in Minta gram panchayat of Fatehpur subdivision in Kangra last night. They reportedly attacked three uncles of the bride.

Following the incident, the girl refused to marry the groom, forcing the ‘baraat’ to return empty-handed. The bride’s father had passed away, hence her uncles had made all arrangements for the marriage.

The bride’s uncles, Pawan, Ajay and Sanjay, sustained injuries on their heads. The assaulters were identified from a video recording of the ‘baraat’.

According to Ashok Rattan, SP, Nurpur, on Pawan’s complaint, the police registered an FIR under Sections 451, 323 and 34 of the IPC against Om Parkash, Akshey Kumar and one juvenile. The police have arrested Akshey Kumar.