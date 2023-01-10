Bridge badly needs repair

The Gamber bridge on the Arki-Subathu road is in a dire need of repair as the old structure is withering away. Since it has been declared a black spot, work to construct a new bridge should be started as soon as possible. —Kiran, Subathu

Covid advisory being ignored

The alleys of the Secretariat building in Shimla are packed with supporters of the new government and ministers. One has to jostle his way to reach the other end. However, there is hardly anyone wearing masks here. If the Covid advisory is not even followed inside the Secretariat building, how can people be expected to follow it at other places? —Sheela, Shimla

Water shortage irks residents

Residents of Shimla are facing water shortage in many parts of the city. The administration needs to come up with a comprehensive plan to ensure regular water supply. The city has been divided into six zones for supplying water, but there are a few areas where water is not being supplied at all. —Rahat, Shimla

