Bridge collapse at Shinku La Pass impacts Padum-Darcha connectivity

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh may be drawing tourists, but a viral video from Shinku La Pass is a stark reminder of the region’s risks. Footage shared online captures a truck cautiously crossing a narrow bridge—only for it to suddenly collapse mid-way, leaving the vehicle partially sinking and the route completely blocked.

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Another clip from a different angle shows vehicles stranded on both sides, forming long queues as connectivity along the crucial Padum-Darcha stretch comes to a halt. Travellers attempting to return via the same route are likely to face delays until repairs are carried out.

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This isn’t an isolated incident. Earlier, heavy snowfall near the Atal Tunnel outside Manali left over 1,000 vehicles stranded, with icy roads disrupting traffic for days.

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With unpredictable weather continuing, authorities urge travellers to stay cautious while planning trips to remote Himalayan routes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vlogger_deepak_95 (@vlogger_deepak_95)

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