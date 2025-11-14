DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bridge design over Manjhi Khad okayed for Kangra airport expansion

Bridge design over Manjhi Khad okayed for Kangra airport expansion

Geographical advantages, reduced social impact played a key role in securing approval for bridge design

Kulwinder Sandhu
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Entrance of Gaggal Airport in Kangra. File photo
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has approved the design for constructing a runway bridge proposed over the Manjhi Khad for the Kangra airport expansion project.

The AAI, being the sole nodal authority for clearing all aviation infrastructure and runway alignment plans, examined the proposal prepared jointly by the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Pune, and WAPCOS Limited, the two agencies assigned this task.

These two agencies had drafted a comprehensive 135-page technical feasibility report and bridge design, which was also submitted to the Himachal Pradesh government, earlier this year. The report detailed the construction parameters, structural shape and proposed pillars of the bridge.

Previously, a proposal to expand the existing airport towards the north — from the west side near Dharamsala-Sarah — was found technically unviable. Expert committees, including members reviewing the Social Impact Assessment (SIA) report, raised concern over the environmental and geographical challenges of that alignment. Similarly, the alternative proposals for developing a greenfield airport at Lunj or Borkwalu were also deemed impractical.

Subsequently, the AAI recommended expansion through the construction of a bridge across the Manjhi Khad, considering it the most feasible option with minimal displacement of local residents. The geographical advantages and reduced social impact played a key role in securing final approval for the bridge design.

Meanwhile, the government has already disbursed Rs 460 crore as compensation to landowners and an additional Rs 1,899 crore is expected to be released shortly to complete the acquisition process.

Vinay Sharma, Deputy Director of the Tourism Department, said that work on several technical components of the project is progressing steadily with many critical stages already completed by the government.

