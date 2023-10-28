Bridge on Pathankot NH damaged

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 27

A bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway (NH)-154 was partially damaged this evening at Trilokpur near Kotla in Jawali subdivision in Kangra district, restricting the movement of traffic on the highway. The administration has diverted light vehicles via the Soldha- Kotla link road which is already in bad condition. This 10-km link road had been badly damaged during the recent monsoon rains and the PWD had temporarily repaired it with soil.

As per information, as digging work of the ongoing construction of NH widening project is in progress near this bridge, a supporting wall of the bridge suddenly collapsed damaging some part of the bridge. Hardships are being faced by the passengers travelling in public and private buses and light vehicles.

SDM Jawali Bachitar Singh said the passenger transport vehicles (buses) were diverted by the Batees Meel- Kuthera- Jawali- Raja ka Talab link road whereas heavy vehicles had been restricted to use this route for the time

being. He said the NHAI authorities had started

the repair work of the damaged bridge which was expected to be completed by Saturday evening.

