Bridge over Beas connecting Bajaura to Gadsa valley damaged again

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, JUNE 3

The double-lane paved bridge over the Beas connecting Bajaura to the Gadsa valley has again got damaged. The concrete on the surface has worn out. Plates of the bridge have come out at some places and potholes have developed on the bridge.

Repair work was carried out in September This bridge is getting damaged time and again. The repair work was done in September last year but the situation is still the same.

This bridge is getting damaged time and again. Even earlier, repair work was carried out in September last year but the situation has not changed. The local residents have demanded repair of the bridge several times and even blocked the road, but nothing worthwhile has been done for its maintenance. The movement of heavy vehicles remained closed for heavy traffic through Bhuntar bailey bridge for over two months since March 11 due to which the pressure of vehicles increased on this bridge.

Residents lamented that the bridge was not being maintained and it could lead to a major disaster. They said the bridge connects nine panchayats of Gadsa valley and heavy tippers and dumpers of construction companies use this bridge. They said that the bridge was built by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for its Parbati Hydro Electric Project in 2001. The NHPC should repair the bridge and ensure its maintenance. They added that if proper maintenance of the bridge is not carried out it will meet the same fate as Bhootnath bridge.

NHPC Senior Manager SN Jha said that joint inspection of the damaged bridge has been done with the Public Works Department and the repair work of the bridge would be started on the basis of the inspection report.

The residents have demanded that proper repair work of this bridge should be done at the earliest. They said that the bridge was a virtual lifeline for the people heading to Gadsa valley and they have to face long traffic jams going through narrow left bank road from Bhuntar.

Some residents have raised questions on the quality and designs of bridges. They said that some bridges of the British era were still good enough, while the recently constructed bridges were not even lasting for two decades. They said that Bhootnath bridge at Sarwari area of Kullu town developed cracks within 5 years of its construction and has been lying closed since January 2019.