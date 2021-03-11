Bridge over Beas connecting Bajaura to Gadsa valley damaged again

Bridge over Beas connecting Bajaura to Gadsa valley damaged again

The damaged portion of the Bajaura bridge over the Beas river in Kullu. Tribune photo

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, JUNE 3

The double-lane paved bridge over the Beas connecting Bajaura to the Gadsa valley has again got damaged. The concrete on the surface has worn out. Plates of the bridge have come out at some places and potholes have developed on the bridge.

Repair work was carried out in September

  • This bridge is getting damaged time and again. The repair work was done in September last year but the situation is still the same.
  • The concrete on the surface has worn out. Plates of the bridge have come out at some places and potholes dot the bridge.

This bridge is getting damaged time and again. Even earlier, repair work was carried out in September last year but the situation has not changed. The local residents have demanded repair of the bridge several times and even blocked the road, but nothing worthwhile has been done for its maintenance. The movement of heavy vehicles remained closed for heavy traffic through Bhuntar bailey bridge for over two months since March 11 due to which the pressure of vehicles increased on this bridge.

Residents lamented that the bridge was not being maintained and it could lead to a major disaster. They said the bridge connects nine panchayats of Gadsa valley and heavy tippers and dumpers of construction companies use this bridge. They said that the bridge was built by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) for its Parbati Hydro Electric Project in 2001. The NHPC should repair the bridge and ensure its maintenance. They added that if proper maintenance of the bridge is not carried out it will meet the same fate as Bhootnath bridge.

NHPC Senior Manager SN Jha said that joint inspection of the damaged bridge has been done with the Public Works Department and the repair work of the bridge would be started on the basis of the inspection report.

The residents have demanded that proper repair work of this bridge should be done at the earliest. They said that the bridge was a virtual lifeline for the people heading to Gadsa valley and they have to face long traffic jams going through narrow left bank road from Bhuntar.

Some residents have raised questions on the quality and designs of bridges. They said that some bridges of the British era were still good enough, while the recently constructed bridges were not even lasting for two decades. They said that Bhootnath bridge at Sarwari area of Kullu town developed cracks within 5 years of its construction and has been lying closed since January 2019.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Punjab

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Has been a two time MLA from Barnala

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

2021 Khelo India: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College