Bridge over Ravi in Chamba destroyed

Chamba: The Bakani bridge was washed away in the flooded Ravi in Chamba district on Sunday. Vegetable crops were damaged, houses collapsed and gharats (watermills) were washed away in rivulets in Chakoli and Dand areas and other parts of the district. Roads were blocked, affecting vehicular movement.
