Bridge washed away last year, Mandi village still without road connectivity

More than a year after a devastating flood washed away a bridge near Pandoh in Mandi district, residents of Kuklah gram panchayat continue to struggle without a proper road connection. The prolonged delay in rebuilding the bridge has sparked resentment among villagers, with schoolchildren bearing the brunt of the crisis.

The bridge on the MDR Pandoh-Sarachi road was swept away during last year’s floods, cutting off Kuklah from the main road network. Since then, residents have been forced to depend on unsafe and difficult routes for their daily commute.

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The situation becomes particularly dangerous during the monsoon when the water level in the stream rises sharply. Lakshman Singh, president of the Kuklah Middle School Management Committee, said schoolchildren often had to cross the stream at considerable risk. Due to the strong current during the rainy season, the school management was sometimes forced to declare holidays as a safety measure.

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According to Singh, the lack of safe access has also resulted in children staying away from school for extended periods. In some cases, students have reportedly been unable to attend classes for two to three months during the rainy season.

The absence of the bridge has also affected development work. Leela Verma, pradhan of Kuklah gram panchayat, said around Rs 20 lakh had been sanctioned for construction of a new school building. However, the absence of a motorable road and bridge had made it difficult to transport construction material to the site.

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As a result, construction of the new building has not begun, while the entire middle school is currently being run from a single room. The situation is affecting teaching and learning, with limited space creating additional difficulties for students and teachers.

Ward panch Savita Devi urged the government and departments concerned to initiate construction of the new bridge at the earliest. She also demanded a strong and safe temporary arrangement for villagers and schoolchildren until the permanent structure is completed.

Public Works Department Executive Engineer Dushyant Pal said a proposal seeking approval for construction of the new bridge had been sent to the government. He said the final decision on the location of the new bridge would be taken at the government level.

Pal added that the department had constructed a temporary unpaved road on September 17 to facilitate public movement. However, the route was washed away following another spell of heavy rain. The department is now working to restore the route and provide immediate relief to residents.

For Kuklah villagers, however, the temporary measures offer only limited respite, while the demand for a permanent bridge remains urgent.