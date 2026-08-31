Bridge washout disrupts Kalka-Shimla rail traffic

The UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track suffered another major disruption after a bridge between Gumman and Taksal railway stations was washed away following heavy rain, leaving a section of the track hanging in the air.

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The damage occurred late Saturday night as torrential rain lashed Parwanoo and adjoining areas, causing extensive damage to both the road network and railway infrastructure. Water inundated the bridge and severely damaged the culvert beneath the track, leaving the railway line unsupported.

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Following the incident, railway authorities cancelled all train services on the Kalka-Shimla route on Sunday. Restoration work began on Sunday, but officials said it was likely to take another two to three days to restore the track and resume normal services.

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The disruption came a day after landslides had blocked the track between Koti and Taksal, prompting railway authorities to cancel five downhill trains late Saturday.

The cancelled uphill services include the Kalka-Shimla Express (52451 and 52453), Kalka-Shimla Himdarshan (52459) and Himalayan Queen (52455). The downhill services cancelled include Shimla-Kalka Express (52452, 52454 and 52458), Shimla-Kalka Himdarshan (52460) and Himalayan Queen (52456). A railway official said passengers had been informed about the cancellations.

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To minimise passenger inconvenience, the Railways arranged food and road transport following the disruption. Four arriving trains were short-terminated at Solan, Koti and Dharampur. A special fleet of seven vehicles, including five buses and two tempo travellers, brought 391 passengers and 40 train crew and IRCTC personnel safely to Kalka.

Chief Commercial Inspectors Vipin Paudwal and Darshan Singh Gill coordinated with local teams, while Paudwal and onboard TTEs supervised the convoy. The Railways also provided 250 food packets and water bottles at Kalka. Around 120 passengers were accommodated on the rescheduled Train No. 13052, which departed from Kalka at 1.30 pm.