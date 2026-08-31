DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bridge washout disrupts Kalka-Shimla rail traffic

Bridge washout disrupts Kalka-Shimla rail traffic

All trains on UNESCO World Heritage route cancelled, restoration likely to take 2-3 days

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Kalka-Shimla railway track got damaged following heavy rain.
Advertisement

The UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway track suffered another major disruption after a bridge between Gumman and Taksal railway stations was washed away following heavy rain, leaving a section of the track hanging in the air.

Advertisement

The damage occurred late Saturday night as torrential rain lashed Parwanoo and adjoining areas, causing extensive damage to both the road network and railway infrastructure. Water inundated the bridge and severely damaged the culvert beneath the track, leaving the railway line unsupported.

Advertisement

Following the incident, railway authorities cancelled all train services on the Kalka-Shimla route on Sunday. Restoration work began on Sunday, but officials said it was likely to take another two to three days to restore the track and resume normal services.

Advertisement

The disruption came a day after landslides had blocked the track between Koti and Taksal, prompting railway authorities to cancel five downhill trains late Saturday.

The cancelled uphill services include the Kalka-Shimla Express (52451 and 52453), Kalka-Shimla Himdarshan (52459) and Himalayan Queen (52455). The downhill services cancelled include Shimla-Kalka Express (52452, 52454 and 52458), Shimla-Kalka Himdarshan (52460) and Himalayan Queen (52456). A railway official said passengers had been informed about the cancellations.

Advertisement

To minimise passenger inconvenience, the Railways arranged food and road transport following the disruption. Four arriving trains were short-terminated at Solan, Koti and Dharampur. A special fleet of seven vehicles, including five buses and two tempo travellers, brought 391 passengers and 40 train crew and IRCTC personnel safely to Kalka.

Chief Commercial Inspectors Vipin Paudwal and Darshan Singh Gill coordinated with local teams, while Paudwal and onboard TTEs supervised the convoy. The Railways also provided 250 food packets and water bottles at Kalka. Around 120 passengers were accommodated on the rescheduled Train No. 13052, which departed from Kalka at 1.30 pm.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts