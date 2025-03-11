Briefly: Physical test for cops postponed

Due to the ongoing budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Himachal Pradesh Police has decided to postpone the police constable recruitment process scheduled in Shimla district. The recruitment will now be delayed until March 28, which coincides with the last day of the budget session. An official letter regarding this order has been issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Atul Verma to the Shimla SP. The physical efficiency test for the police constable recruitment was initially set to take place from March 11 to 22 at Police Lines, Bharari, with over 12,000 candidates expected to participate. Last year, the Himachal Pradesh Police had invited applications to fill 1,088 posts of police constables, including 708 posts for men and 380 posts for women. tns

Shoolini varsity files 1K patents

Solan: In a remarkable achievement showcasing its research-oriented approach, Shoolini University has filed more than 1,000 patent applications, with 580 granted in various categories. In the intellectual property (IP) category of utility, 1,008 patents were filed, of which 762 were published and 152 granted. The highest number of patents-291, were granted in the design IP category out of 462 patents filed. In the copyright IP category, 125 of the 159 patents filed were granted and in the trademark category, 12 of the 17 patents filed were granted. "This achievement reflects our steadfast dedication to pioneering research, innovation and academic excellence. At Shoolini, we have always been on the side of innovation, continuously pushing boundaries to shape a brighter future. This achievement further fuels our collective ambition to establish Shoolini among the top 100 universities globally,” said Prof PK Khosla, Chancellor of the university. Established in 2009, Shoolini University places a special focus on research.