Bring millets back to food plate: Padma Shri awardee

Solan, March 15

Padma Shri awardee and Millet Man of Himachal Nek Ram Sharma today urged students and women to play a leading role in bringing millets back to the food plate.

He was speaking at the Women’s Day celebrations at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. He said, “The consumption of unhealthy food and chemical-based farming had a big impact on human health. Women play a major role in keeping their families healthy hence it is important to sensitise them about millets and their several health benefits.”

Nek Ran said Indian saints and villagers were aware of these ‘superfoods’ and therefore cultivated and consumed up to 18 types of cereals throughout the year.

Earlier, Radha Devi, the Chairperson of the state’s first all-women natural farming-based farmer producer company, talked about her journey and the benefits of natural farming.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the university recognised that women played a major role in different fields, especially agriculture. He talked about various women from Himachal who had done well in their fields. He also cited the example of the makers of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ that won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film.