British-era bridge in Mandi faces neglect

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 10

The British-era Victoria Bridge in Mandi district is crying for maintenance. Due to poor upkeep of the bridge, the residents of the town are annoyed with the district administration and the Mandi Municipal Corporation.

Was built in 1877 We are pained at seeing the heritage Victoria Bridge, built in 1877, in utter neglect. Till last year, it was customary to at least paint it before the Shivratri Mahotsav, but even that was not done this year. OP Kapoor, President of citizens council, Mandi

They say that till the previous year, it was customary to at least paint it before the onset of the week-long Shivratri fair. However, this year, the district administration and the municipal authorities even did not do it despite repeated requests by people.

Harmeet Bittu, a resident of Mandi, says that after the inauguration of the new road bridge, the adjoining old bridge has been neglected.

The Citizens Council, Mandi, also expressed deep concern over the neglect of the bridge, who wrote a letter to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to look into the matter.

OP Kapoor, president of the Citizens Council, Mandi, says, “We want to bring to the notice of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur that the old bridge, which has handled traffic for about 142 years, needs immediate repairs. There are only a few such old suspension bridges still existing,” says Kapoor.

“So, we request the Chief Minister to direct the authorities concerned to ensure proper upkeep of the old bridge. We also urge him to ensure a heritage tag for the bridge so that it can be saved from being ruined,” he says.