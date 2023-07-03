British-era bridle paths to be restored in Himachal Pradesh

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, July 2

In a move to woo tourists, bridle paths built during the British era will be restored in Himachal Pradesh. An amount of Rs 500 crore will be spent through the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for this Central project. After the bridle paths are restored, electric vehicles will be run on these. A report has been sought from all districts about the number of bridle routes in the state built during the British period. While there are about 150 such routes in Kullu, the work has started on two in the district.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Forest, Sunder Singh Thakur said all British-era routes of the state would be restored by spending around Rs 500 crore from CAMPA. This would not only develop untouched tourist places, but also provide employment opportunities to local people, he said.

He said work on the bridle paths from Bagasarahan to Batahad and from Jathani to Mathasaur was going on a war-footing. Electric vehicles (golf carts) would be run on the paths after restoration, he said.

Kullu Divisional Forest Officer Angel Chauhan said the work was underway in two phases at Mathasaur at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, with August deadline. He said the work on the Bagasarahan-Batahad path was likely to be completed before Dasehra.

Earlier, the Forest Department had submitted a detailed project report to the government to develop the spots in the Lug valley for tourism.