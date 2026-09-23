British-era Samaila tunnel: A silent witness to over a century of journeys, hope & grief

For more than a century, the old Samaila tunnel on the Kangra-Shimla highway, 7 km from Kangra subdivision, has watched the hills change. Now, by next month, a modern twin tunnel will be ready for traffic while the ageing structure stands a reminder of the time when a journey through the hills was a test of endurance and, for critically ill patients, a race against time. It is more than a relic of the British-era engineering. It has been a silent witness to the changing life in Kangra — its hardships, its tragedies, its hopes and finally its progress.

It is believed that the British had constructed this tunnel sometime between 1910 and 1915 and it is among the surviving reminders of the early road-building history of the region. Built when heavy construction machinery, modern engineering technology and sophisticated tunnelling equipment were not available, its masonry construction reflects the methods of a different era.

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The British had used lime and other traditional materials in the construction of this tunnel. The fact that the structure has survived for over a century despite earthquakes, heavy monsoonal rains, harsh winters and the demanding Himalayan terrain speaks of the durability of the workmanship of that period.

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But the real story of Samaila is not confined to bricks, stones and mortars. For generations of people in Kangra, the tunnel has been part of journeys that carried far greater emotional weight.

Before the expansion of specialised healthcare facilities in the region, critically ill patients were frequently referred to Chandigarh and other major medical centres. Reaching hospitals at these places meant negotiating narrow, winding and often treacherous hill roads. For families travelling with a seriously ill relative, every kilometre mattered. “Patients were referred to Chandigarh but sometimes they could not even make it to the Samaila tunnel,” say residents who remember those difficult days.

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Ambulances carrying patients would move through hill roads at a snail’s pace as relatives waited anxiously in hope that medical help would be reached in time. For some families, Samaila became an unfortunate marker of journeys that ended in grief rather than recovery.

Over the decades, however, the landscape has changed dramatically. Roads have been widened, vehicles have become faster and safer, emergency medical services have improved and major hospitals have expanded their facilities. The development of modern highways and tunnels has further reduced travel time and made journeys through the hills considerably easier.

The new twin tunnel at Samaila represents the latest chapter in that transformation. Once operational, the modern tunnel will offer a faster and smoother passage, easing difficulties associated with negotiating the old road alignment. Yet the new tunnel will also mark the gradual retirement of the century-old tunnel from its long-standing role as a vital link on the highway. For those who have travelled through old tunnels for decades, this tunnel is likely to become just another forgotten structure.