BRO restores Darcha road via Shinku La

Mandi, March 29
The BRO restored Darcha-Padum road via Shinku La (16,580 ft) for traffic movement between Lahaul in Himachal and Zanskar valley in the union territory of Ladakh on Tuesday. The road was blocked for three days due to fresh snowfall near the Shinku La.
The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti yesterday opened this road for the movement of local residents only on alternate days and the traffic was allowed from the Lahaul side to Zanskar between
9 am and 2 pm.
According to the police, only 4x4 vehicles are allowed to ply on this road as these are suitable for driving on snowy surface. The movement of tourist vehicles is not allowed on this road yet.
The administration has advised commuters to drive cautiously and strictly follow the instructions of the administration to avoid any untoward incident.
