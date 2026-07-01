Manali-Leh highway reopens after flash flood rescue at Jispa; BRO evacuates 1,000 vehicles

The Manali–Leh National highway, which was blocked following a flash flood at Jispa in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district last night, has been reopened to traffic after an extensive rescue and restoration operation led by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Lahaul-Spiti.

Advertisement

The sudden flash flood disrupted traffic movement and left around 1, 000 vehicles stranded on the highway for hours. Rescue teams from the BRO, assisted by the district administration and other agencies, swiftly reached the affected area and safely evacuated all stranded travellers.

Advertisement

According to Deputy Commissioner Lahaul-Spiti Kiran Bhadana, nearly 1,000 vehicles were evacuated from the affected stretch during the operation. No casualties have been reported.

Advertisement

Following continuous efforts through the night and this morning, the BRO restored the highway for vehicular movement. The organisation has deployed additional manpower and heavy machinery in the region to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow and provide immediate assistance to commuters crossing the area.

Authorities have advised travellers to remain cautious while driving through the vulnerable stretch, as weather conditions in the high-altitude region continue to remain unpredictable. They have also urged commuters to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with officials deployed along the highway to ensure safe and smooth movement.