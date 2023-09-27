BRO workers continue their protest at Kaza

Mandi, September 26
As many as 175 workers of the Border Roads Organisation have been sitting on a dharna for the past six days at Kaza and Sumdo in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. They are demanding restoration of their muster roll by the BRO authorities, which was discontinued last week.
The BRO workers said, “Our livelihood is at stake as the BRO has discontinued our muster roll. It came to our notice that the BRO has awarded widening work of the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road from 76 km to 170 km to a private company. So, the demand of labourers has reduced considerably. Due to that the BRO has discontinued the muster roll of workers. The workers were engaged on the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu road for its maintenance for the past many years.”
Pritam Singh, Vice president of BRO workers union, said, “We urge the BRO to look into the matter and restore the muster roll of the workers. We have been protesting peacefully for the last six days but got no positive response from the BRO.”
