BRO workers threaten to boycott LS election

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 3

On the 13th day of their protest at Kaza in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today, around 175 workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recruited under Project Deepak threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the district, if the Centre and the state government did not get their muster roll restored that was discontinued last month.

Pritam Singh, vice-president of the BRO Workers Union at Kaza, said, “We are working with the BRO for the past 13 years for the maintenance of the 170-km Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu (SKG) highway in Lahaul and Spiti. The BRO has given a tender to a private firm for the widening of this highway from 76 km to 170 km. The BRO will undertake the widening of the highway from 0 km to 76 km only. As a result, the requirement of workforce has reduced considerably.”

