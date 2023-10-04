 BRO workers threaten to boycott LS election : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • BRO workers threaten to boycott LS election

BRO workers threaten to boycott LS election

BRO workers threaten to boycott LS election


Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 3

On the 13th day of their protest at Kaza in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today, around 175 workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recruited under Project Deepak threatened to boycott the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the district, if the Centre and the state government did not get their muster roll restored that was discontinued last month.

Pritam Singh, vice-president of the BRO Workers Union at Kaza, said, “We are working with the BRO for the past 13 years for the maintenance of the 170-km Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu (SKG) highway in Lahaul and Spiti. The BRO has given a tender to a private firm for the widening of this highway from 76 km to 170 km. The BRO will undertake the widening of the highway from 0 km to 76 km only. As a result, the requirement of workforce has reduced considerably.”

#Lahaul and Spiti #Lok Sabha #Mandi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

57% of loans AAP govt raised used on repaying interest on earlier loans, Bhagwant Mann tells governor

2
India

Amid strained relations, India tells Canada to withdraw 41 diplomats by October 10

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

4
World

Trudeau says Canada not looking to ‘escalate’ situation, vows to engage constructively with India

5
Entertainment

Sunny Deol to lead Aamir Khan's next project 'Lahore 1947'

6
Diaspora

Family demands probe into UK Sikh activist Avtar Khanda's death

7
Delhi

4 earthquakes shake Nepal in an hour; tremors in north India

8
Haryana

Kalpana Chawla's father passes away at 90; body to be donated to Karnal medical college

9
India

Hospital deaths: Shiv Sena MP makes dean of Nanded facility clean toilet and urinals; video goes viral

10
Sports

Asian Games: Parul takes sensational 5000m gold, Annu emerges on top in Javelin throw; India win 6 medals in athletics

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Top News

Lake burst at Sikkim's Chungthang; flash flood alert as Teesta river water levels rise

Flash flood in Sikkim: 23 Army personnel missing

Major infrastructure damaged, road to vital North Sikkim lea...

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case

‘Should majority get all rights?’ PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul’s ‘aabadi-haq’ remark

'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi's 'aabadi-haq' remark

Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

Canadian allegations against India ‘serious', need to be fully investigated: US

The Canadian allegations regarding India's involvement in th...

Deotale-Jyothi pair wins compound mixed team gold

Deotale-Jyothi pair wins compound mixed team gold


Cities

View All

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Farmer unions observe black day in Amritsar to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

SSP Gurmeet Chauhan summoned by Punjab Vidhan Sabha panel

68% of Punjab's farm fires in Amritsar district, no FIR yet

Rahul Gandhi back at Golden Temple for sewa

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No. 20: Dug-up roads, garbage heaps bane of residents

Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Fire safety violations: Chandigarh MC puts factory owner on notice, to impose penalty

Chandigarh eyes 'track & trace' system to check smuggling of liquor

Chandigarh Administration allows only green crackers on festive days of Dasehra, Diwali, Gurpurb

Chandigarh: Now, parents to get child’s report card, attendance on phone

CH01CS series: E-auction of fancy registration numbers from October 12

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Govt schools in Palwal grapple with shortage of teaching staff

Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder Prabir Purkayastha in anti-terror case

Tremors in Delhi-NCR, people rush out in panic

Fewer water birds nesting at Surajpur wetland

31-year-old woman shot at in Delhi

MLA, sarpanch at odds over ~45L sewage water project

MLA, sarpanch at odds over Rs 45L sewage water project

Baupur Bet residents hold sit-in outside police station

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers protest, observe black day

Two smugglers held with 300-gm heroin

Cocaine haul in J&K: Involvement of two from Jalandhar, Phagwara sends cops into tizzy

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

Four-yr-old boy abducted, murdered; youth nabbed

A first: City focal points get concrete roads at Rs 25.2 cr

Three miscreants rob two friends at Tajpur village

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Farmers hold protest, burn Centre’s effigy

Ward Watch: Persistent waterlogging, potholed stretches, lack of cleanliness major concerns

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

NAAC team to visit Punjab University Patiala campus today

Flex boards dot Patiala after CM visit

Engineers urge MP CM to implement July 7 agreement

Government Medical college awarded for blood donation services

Asian Games 2023: Medallist Arjun Cheema gets hero's welcome