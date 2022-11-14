Broken footpath poses threat in Mandi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Broken footpath poses threat
A broken pedestrian path on the college road near the Vishwakarma temple in Mandi town has become a cause for concern for the locals. Commuters sometimes trip on the broken path and lose their balance. Someone may get badly hurt if the road is not repaired soon. The MC should repair the broken path at the earliest. Rajesh, Mandi
Repair potholed road at Dhalli chowk
The road at the Dhalli chowk is dotted with potholes. With four roads converging here, the chowk is already a major traffic bottleneck. The potholed road makes the situation even worse. The PWD should repair this road immediately. Surender, Dhalli
Roadside parking adding to traffic woes in Kangra
People, passing through Kangra, tend to park their vehicles along the main roads. Due to these vehicles which are parked along the roadside, traffic jams during daytime have become a norm in the area. Additional traffic police should be deployed in the city to curb this menace of irresponsible parking. Pankaj, Kangra
