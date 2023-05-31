Broken path threat to commuters

Broken pedestrian path opposite the Bijay High School building in Mandi has become a cause for concern for the commuters as it can lead to accidents. The Municipal Corporation authorities should repair it at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi
Provide help to elderly patients
People have to take steep stairs to reach the main hospital from the cancer hospital at IGMC-Shimla. The elderly patients, especially the ones taking chemo or radiation, find it difficult to climb these stairs. The hospital administration should look into the matter. Ramit, Shimla
Make interior roads encroachment-free
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is doing a commendable job in removing encroachments along the national highways. However, the government must also ensure that encroachments along the interior roads are also removed so that commuters do not face difficulty. Ritika Sharma, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The TRIBUNe
invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
