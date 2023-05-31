Broken path threat to commuters

Broken pedestrian path opposite the Bijay High School building in Mandi has become a cause for concern for the commuters as it can lead to accidents. The Municipal Corporation authorities should repair it at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

Provide help to elderly patients

People have to take steep stairs to reach the main hospital from the cancer hospital at IGMC-Shimla. The elderly patients, especially the ones taking chemo or radiation, find it difficult to climb these stairs. The hospital administration should look into the matter. Ramit, Shimla

Make interior roads encroachment-free

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is doing a commendable job in removing encroachments along the national highways. However, the government must also ensure that encroachments along the interior roads are also removed so that commuters do not face difficulty. Ritika Sharma, Shimla

