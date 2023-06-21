Broken pedestrian path in Mandi

The pedestrian path leading to the bus stand in Mandi has been damaged. The broken path may lead to a mishap. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and repair this path at the earliest. Narender Kumar, Mandi

Honking a nuisance

use of pressure horns has become a nuisance in Shimla city. Besides causing noise pollution, honking also irks area residents and other commuters. The traffic police should take steps to keep the use of pressure horns in check and challan violators to curb the practice. Rachit Sharma, Shimla

Interior road dotted with potholes

The continuous plying of trucks due to construction work in the area has damaged the interior road at Friend’s Colony in Panthaghati ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. It has become particularly difficult to drive smaller vehicles on this potholed road. The authorities concerned should repair it as soon as possible. Vishal, Panthaghati, Shimla

