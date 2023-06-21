Broken pedestrian path in Mandi

The pedestrian path leading to the bus stand in Mandi has been damaged. The broken path may lead to a mishap. The authorities concerned should take note of the matter and repair this path at the earliest. Narender Kumar, Mandi
Honking a nuisance
use of pressure horns has become a nuisance in Shimla city. Besides causing noise pollution, honking also irks area residents and other commuters. The traffic police should take steps to keep the use of pressure horns in check and challan violators to curb the practice. Rachit Sharma, Shimla
Interior road dotted with potholes
The continuous plying of trucks due to construction work in the area has damaged the interior road at Friend’s Colony in Panthaghati ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation. It has become particularly difficult to drive smaller vehicles on this potholed road. The authorities concerned should repair it as soon as possible. Vishal, Panthaghati, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say.
