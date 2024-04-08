Broken road guard railing

THE road guard railing along a part of the road from Shimla to Mashobra is broken and needs to be fixed in order to avoid any mishap. A lot of vehicles ply on this road on a daily basis and, therefore, this guard rail should be fixed immediately.

Prithvi Raj, Shimla

More leaves than flowers; growers worried

IN several orchards of Shimla district, growers are noticing more leaves than flowers this time around. If there’s no good flowering, the production of fruits would be affected. Scientists and the Horticulture Department should immediately take notice of this phenomenon and suggest corrective measures to ensure that the produce is not affected.

Sushant, Kotkhai (Shimla)

Damaged road threat to commuters

THE Shawad-Karana link road in Anni has been damaged near Katahar village for eight months, and there are no signs that it would be repaired in the near future. Travelling on this road has become very dangerous, especially for heavy vehicle drivers. The government should immediately repair this road and prevent any major mishap from occurring.

Jivan Singh, Anni (Kullu)

