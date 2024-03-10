Broken stairs pose threat in Shimla

THE stairs near Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Shimla are broken at the edges, which could lead to injuries to people, especially at night. Garbage is also thrown in the drain there, leading to insanitary conditions. The authorities should repair the stairs as soon as possible. The MC should also take stern action against those who litter open spaces. Abhijeet, Shimla

Monkeys steal eatables from shops in Shimla

MONKEYS in Shimla are affecting the day-to-day business of shopkeepers, due to which people are suffering losses every day. The monkeys steal food items from shops and also scare customers away. It has become very difficult to keep them away. The administration needs to take effective steps to curb the menace, failing which shopkeepers would continue to suffer. Govind, Shimla

Overcrowded taxis leading to quarrels

THE HRTC taxis plying from Sanjauli to Indira Gandhi Medical College are extremely crowded at most times, due to which passengers have to face inconvenience on a daily basis. Over-crowding often leads to quarrels among passengers. The authorities should look into the matter and come up with a solution. Shalini, Shimla

#Shimla