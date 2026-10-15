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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Bronze medallist Priya gets rousing welcome in Hamirpur

Bronze medallist Priya gets rousing welcome in Hamirpur

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Priya Thakur being welcomed at the sports complex in Hamirpur.
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Priya Thakur of the town has brought laurels to the state by winning a bronze medal in the 400m race at the National Open Athletics Championship, which concluded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 11.

Priya was accorded a rousing welcome on her arrival here yesterday. Priya won the bronze with a time of 53.56 seconds, while the silver medallist clocked 53.55 seconds and the gold medallist finished with 53.37 seconds.

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Priya had won the gold medal in the 400m race at the All-India Inter-University Championship in January.

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Priya told The Tribune that after winning the gold in the inter-university tourney, she had a tough time and had financial constraints to participate in the National Open Championship. She added that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had provided substantial support to her in this endeavour. She said that her next goal is to win medals at the Olympics and other international competitions.

Priya Thakur had been training for the past few years on the synthetic track at Anu near here. She faced numerous challenges due to her family’s poor financial condition, struggling to maintain a proper training regimen and participate in national-level competitions.

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When Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was apprised of the situation, he not only directed the officials concerned to take immediate action but also personally supported and encouraged Priya.

The CM has also announced cash awards worth crores of rupees for international medal winners. These measures have provided a significant boost to the state’s talented athletes.

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