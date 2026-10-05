Bronze won. Olympics next. Seema won’t slow down

Asian Games 10,000m bronze medallist Seema received a rousing welcome in her home district on Sunday after returning from Nagoya, Japan, where she secured a historic podium finish.

Hailing from remote Retta village in Chamba, Seema was felicitated at Rising Star Public School, where school chairman Dr Sanjeev Suri and vice-principal Deepti honoured the athlete. Municipal Council president Bhuvaneshwari Gulati and District Sports Officer Rupesh Kumar also felicitated her and described her achievement as a moment of pride for Chamba.

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Speaking at the reception, an emotional Seema recalled the sacrifices and hardships that shaped her journey to the international podium, particularly the long periods of separation from her mother.

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“It has been a year since I last saw my mother. She keeps asking me to come home, but it is extremely difficult to interrupt my training,” she said, adding that she has often spent years away from home while pursuing her sporting goals.

Thanking the people of Chamba for organising the reception, Seema said the warmth and affection she received had given her fresh motivation to work harder.

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She also spoke candidly about the social restrictions she encountered when she began pursuing athletics. Recalling her hostel trials in 2015, she said girls from her area were often discouraged from leaving home to pursue opportunities outside the region.

“There were restrictions on me, not from my mother but from society,” she said. Her journey, she added, had helped change perceptions and encouraged more girls from her village to pursue education and careers beyond the region.

Urging youngsters to create their own identity, Seema said they should give their best in whichever field they choose. “You don’t need to become like anyone else. Work so hard that your name remains in the pages of history,” she said.

For Seema, the Asian Games bronze is only another milestone. She has set her sights on the Asian Championships, World Championships and Olympic qualification. “Step by step—first qualifying for the Olympics and then participating. I cannot afford to waste much time. I have to return to training,” she said.

Childline coordinator Kapil Sharma highlighted her struggle and urged the government to release her pending financial dues at the earliest, saying financial constraints should not hamper her training and preparations.

Dr Suri assured Seema of continued support and said her achievement had enhanced Chamba’s standing at the international level.

Seema said the old perception of Chamba as a backward region was changing as people from the district were making their mark in academics, sports and other fields. “I proudly say everywhere that I belong to Chamba,” she said. Former Zila Parishad member Manoj Kumar and school staff members were also present.