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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BSNL staff protest restructuring plan in Kangra’s Jassur

BSNL staff protest restructuring plan in Kangra’s Jassur

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:36 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Led by Tilak Thakur, Himachal central working executive member of the Sanchar Nigam Executive Association, BSNL employees staged a protest at Jassur in support of their demand for the rollback of the proposed restructuring plan.
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On a call given by the national executive of the Sanchar Nigam Executive Association, BSNL employees staged a protest at Jassur in support of their demand for the rollback of the proposed restructuring plan. Led by Tilak Thakur, Himachal central working executive member of the association, the employees opposed the restructuring plan. Thakur said that the association had launched a nationwide campaign on ‘X’ under the banner of all BSNL unions and associations, in which thousands of executives and non-executives from telecom circles across the country participated.

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He said that the employees had united on social media to amplify their demands before the Union Ministry of Communications, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the BSNL management, seeking immediate intervention to address long-pending career and wage-related issues. They also demanded the withdrawal of the restructuring plan being implemented on a pilot basis in Uttarakhand.

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Thakur alleged that while BSNL employees were working tirelessly to strengthen the nation’s telecom infrastructure, the management was determined to implement an impractical restructuring plan that would lead to an irrational distribution of work.

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