Himachal Pradesh

BSNL to bring 5G to Himachal in 2026

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will soon upgrade its newly launched indigenous 4G mobile towers to deliver 5G services in Himachal Pradesh from next year. The announcement was made by Charan Singh, Chief General Manager of BSNL Himachal Pradesh Circle, during the company’s silver jubilee celebrations.

Calling the milestone a celebration of resilience, national service and indigenous technology, Singh highlighted BSNL’s financial recovery and future roadmap. He said the company has also rolled out secure e-SIM services, which will be formally launched soon. Singh also underlined the rapid expansion of BSNL's Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) services.

